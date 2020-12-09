Designer Reveals Truth Behind Mysterious Monolith That Appeared On Isle Of Wight Beach.

‘It wasn’t aliens, it was me!’, said Tom Dunford, 29, a designer from Fishbourne, who says he is the man behind mysterious monolith that appeared on Isle of Wight beach. Tom was one of the first to discover the mysterious monolith that appeared on an Isle of Wight beach and has now claimed he is responsible for its creation.

He had initially said he had come across the three-sided metal mirrored construction on Compton Bay on Sunday afternoon, whilst walking his dog. Mr Dunford had earlier took part in a series of interviews proclaiming bafflement at his discovery and also posed for photographs next to the shiny metal plinth. However, he has now admitted that it was in fact him that constructed the metal artwork which he placed on Compton Beach in Freshwater.

Apparently, when Tom was asked why he constructed the object, he said he had been ‘inspired’ by similar works which had appeared all over the world. Tom said: ‘I’m absolutely fascinated in futuristic design, science and space. The actual idea sparked when I was walking back to the office and we had an old sheet of mirrored perspex. I’m one of these guys, once I get a creative streak I have to just go for it.’

Even so, this raises a few questions: Are all the other monoliths man-made, what is inside them and what are they made of? Perhaps very soon we will all find out, meanwhile, ‘Monolith Mania’ remains a mystery. TW

