DEAD body washes up on the Es Caragol beach in Spain’s Mallorca

Guardia Civil in Mallorca have launched an investigation after the body of a man was found washed up on the Es Caragol beach in Mallorca on Tuesday, December 8. The grim discovery was made by a person walking along the beach at around 2:15pm, according to the Armed Institute.

-- Advertisement --



The body has been transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine, where officials will try to identify him; however; because of the advanced state of decomposition, experts have said this will be a difficult task.

According to Ultima Hora, it would appear that the man had drowned. DNA samples have been taken to establish if the man is registered as a missing person or if he is known to police.

______________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Dead Body Washes Up On Beach In Mallorca”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.