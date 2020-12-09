Covid Outbreak in Alcoy Nursing Home

TWENTY-ONE people have been infected after a Covid outbreak in a nursing home in Alcoy

One person has died and 21 have tested positive after an outbreak of coronavirus was reported in the Mariola del Preventorio nursing home at the beginning of December. According to sources from the facility, 16 residents have tested positive, two of whom are receiving treatment at the Virgen de los Lirios Hospital.

The other five infected are nursing home staff who “find themselves with some symptoms while quarantining in their homes.” A source reported that the deceased man had suffered from a number of “quite serious” underlying illnesses.

The Valencian Institute of Safety and Health at Work (INVASSAT) said in a statement that even though there has been a slight increase in the nursing home cases, “it is normal that it may occur, as the first 14 days is the period of greatest danger.”

