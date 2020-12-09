COVID-19 Self-Tests Available in Almeria Pharmacies

THE COVID-19 self-tests are now available in Almeria pharmacies, but you must have a prescription from a Doctor in order to get a test.

The self-tests can be used at home and are easy to perform. They test for the antibodies that a person makes in response to being infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The tests are only recommended to test if you have already been infected with COVID-19, not to see if you are currently ill.

The test only requires a quick finger prick, but results should also be provided to the prescribing Doctor. In this way the spread of the disease can be followed, and infections can be traced.

