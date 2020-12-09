COVID-19 cases are rising rapidly in the US and one Nevada hospital has seen COVID-19 patients treated in the hospital car park.

The Reno, Renown Regional Medical Center, took drastic steps in November to be able to handle the ever-increasing numbers of patients requiring their care. They converted two of the floors in their car park into COVID-19 areas.

-- Advertisement --



Since March, the global pandemic has taken over 2000 lives in the state of Nevada and there are no signs of it stopping. In the last month alone, the number of people admitted to hospital has increased by at least 260 per cent.

Janet Baum, the nursing manager for the Nevada field hospital spoke to CBS News and said, never in my wildest nightmares would I ever have thought that we would ever see something that would be killing this many people”.

On Monday Nevada saw its highest rate of positive cases since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the converted COVID-19 areas of the hospital have already treated nearly 300 patients.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “COVID-19 Patients Treated in Hospital Car Park as Cases Rocket”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.