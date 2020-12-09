Covid-19 infections rise in Portugal after two days of falling figures.

ACCORDING to the latest bulletin from the Directorate General of Health (DGS), Portugal has recorded 4,097 new coronavirus cases and 70 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the country has registered 5,192 deaths and 332,073 infections.

Currently, there are 72,181 active cases – up 1,755 on Tuesday, December 8.

The DGS epidemiological bulletin reveals that 3,332 people are hospitalised, 69 more than yesterday, of which 504 in intensive care.

This is five more ICU patients in the last 24 hours.

