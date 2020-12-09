CORONAVIRUS Patients Committing Suicide By Jumping From High-Rise Buildings with doctors demanding an investigation



Russian and Ukrainian doctors are demanding a medical investigation into the growing numbers of suicides by coronavirus patients jumping from high-rise buildings to their death, almost in double figures in Russian hospitals since August, with seven similar cases of jumping out of hospital windows in Ukraine.

-- Advertisement --



The latest in a string of such incidents is 101-year-old Russian ex-paratrooper, and war hero, a veteran of 119 jumps, Valery Severinov, who recovered from coronavirus, then tragically threw himself off the top floor of a Moscow building, for no apparent reason, with no suicide note.

The Russian city of Novosibirsk has seen four recent suicides by jumping, all involving recovered coronavirus patients with no prior mental issues, including a 38-year old sportswoman, whose friends reported her as being ‘half-delirious’ on coronavirus medications, as she threw herself out of a hospital window, plus a female, Dr Natalya Lebedeva, aged 48, who fell 60 feet onto the street.

One highly publicised suicide was that of 45-year-old Natalya Shcherbakova, a police lieutenant-colonel, who jumped 50 feet from a hospital to her death, whose family were told by an inquest, that she had been prescribed the antibiotic, Levofloxacin, which has known side-effects of anxiety, paranoia, hallucinations, and suicidal thoughts, although it is not known if other suicides had been taking the same medication.

A high percentage of the reported suicides have been from medical professionals, who for reasons best known to themselves, have preferred to kill themselves that to continue with their coronavirus treatment.

One suicide, a man from Novosibirsk, messaged his family, allegedly ‘delirious’, saying, “I am telling you all Covid-19 patients are getting killed, they are coming after me next”, before slashing his wrists, three days after a patient from the same hospital had committed suicide by jumping.

____________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Coronavirus Patients Committing Suicide By Jumping From High-Rise Buildings”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.