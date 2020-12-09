HEALTH Canada approves the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

Health Canada announced on Wednesday, November 9 that it has approved the Pfizer Inc / BioNTech SE coronavirus jab and that 249,000 doses of the vaccine have been ordered and are expected to arrive before the end of the year.

-- Advertisement --



With the vaccination approval, Canada has become the third country in the world to approve a Covid jab, after the UK and Bahrain. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to announce on Thursday, December 10 whether the vaccine is safe for use in the United States.

According to Health Canada:

“The data provided supports favourably the efficacy of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as well as its safety.

“The efficacy of the vaccine was established to be approximately 95 per cent. The vaccine was well tolerated by participants and has no important safety concerns. The benefit-to-risk assessment for Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is considered favourable.”

______________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Canada Approves Covid Vaccine”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.