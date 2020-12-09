HIGH Street Shoppers Spent £1.1 billion Last Saturday says a report just out



A report by American Express reveals that approximately 15.4m high-street shoppers spent in excess of £1.1 billion last ‘Small Business Saturday’, December 5, for the first time since lockdown ended, the largest amount recorded in a single day in the last 8 years.

-- Advertisement --



The 15.4m, is 2.2m shoppers down on the previous record, but, the average spend per head increased from £45.42 to £70.74, with 48 percent of people saying they deliberately chose to purchase goods from smaller independent stores, to show their support for them in the pandemic.

Small Business Saturday, the director, Michelle Ovens MBE, commented, “It is fantastic to see such phenomenal, record-breaking support for small businesses, in one of the toughest years many have ever experienced. ‘Small Business Saturday’ has been running for eight years, but this year’s campaign has been our most vital. We are delighted that it’s generated such a massive boost for small businesses, at a time they are facing huge challenges with the ongoing effects of the pandemic”.

She continued, “I have no doubt that this strong support for small businesses has been driven by recognition of the critical role they played in our communities during lockdown. So many firms worked hard to pivot and adapt their businesses during this national emergency, often stepping in to offer useful services, vital products, as well as being a source of practical support and kindness, particularly for the NHS and frontline workers”.

____________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “High Street Shoppers Spent £1.1 billion Last Saturday”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news, and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.