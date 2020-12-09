Boyfriend of Neymar Jr’s mother stabbed in restaurant in Mexico

STABBED: Tiago Ramos. CREDIT: Instagram

The boyfriend of PSG football ace Neymar Jr’s mother has been stabbed in a restaurant in Mexico.

TIAGO RAMOS, 24, partner of Nadine Goncalves, 53, was attacked while the couple were enjoying a romantic getaway after having resumed their relationship following a split.

Ramos uploaded a video where he can be seen with a bloodied neck.

He says: “I almost died from something I didn’t do. I came to the restaurant and ordered a plate of meat. I don’t know what happened. I didn’t do anything, but they didn’t let me stay. There were three men and one stabbed me.”


“it won’t stay like this. I have the number of the person who did this to me and I will go back to Mexico.”

The relationship between the former Barcelona star’s mother and Ramos, 30 years her junior, has hit the headlines in the past, most recently when he needed stitches following a row.

Bisexual Ramos is also rumoured to have had a romantic relationship with the footballer’s personal chef.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "Boyfriend of Neymar Jr's mother stabbed in restaurant in Mexico".





