Boxer avoids 35-year prison sentence for sexually abusing young boys

BOXING trainer Kid Telde has been acquitted of charges of sexually abusing minors, for which he was facing 35 years in prison, because the crimes have prescribed.

The accused, Jose or Youssef Santana, known as Kid Telde, was accused of sexually accusing at least four of his pupils between 1999 and 2004, when they were aged 14, 16 and 17.

He invited them to sleep over at his house, insisting that they sleep with him, either naked or in just their underwear, and would sexually abuse them.

Las Palmas Provincial Court considers it proved that the man did commit the abuse and assault, he was accused of by the men, but because they weren’t reported until 2013, the crimes had prescribed, and the boxer avoids the 35-year prison sentence for sexually abusing them as young boys.

