Body of hit and run victim found in ditch

The body of a hit and run victim was found in a ditch at the side of the N-11 in Barcelona on Tuesday night, December 8.

Barcelona police, Mossos d’Esquadra, confirmed the man had died as a result of being run over, and that the driver had fled the scene at kilometre 677.4 in Palafolls.

Police were notified of the discovery at 10.57pm and it’s not yet known exactly when the victim was struck by a vehicle.

An investigation is underway.

The latest fatality brings the number of deaths on the interurban road network of Catalonia to 101 so far this year.

