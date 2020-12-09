B&M to close on New Years Day to thank staff & give them a rest

B&M stores are set to on New Years Day to thank its staff and give them a ‘well deserved’ rest according to an announcement made on December 7.

B&M has been one of the essential businesses that has been operating throughout the coronavirus pandemic and now the brand is rewarding its staff.

The company made the announcement on social media and more than 20,000 people have since liked the post.

The announcement on Instagram reads: “To give our colleagues a well-deserved rest, all B&M stores will be closed on January 1, New Years Day.

“We hope 2021 is a great year for all of our colleagues, their families and all B&M shoppers. Thank you!”

Shopworkers’ trade union Usdaw welcoming the decision, with Dave Gill, Usdaw national officer, stating: “When the country faced a crisis unlike any in our lifetime, shopworkers stepped up and kept essential services running.

“They continued to work and faced increased levels of violence and abuse, as well as being worried about catching Covid-19.

“So we welcome B&M saying ‘thank you’ to their staff with the closure of stores on New Year’s Day.

“Key workers have done so much this year and we are asking retailers to give their staff the longest possible break over the festive season. We don’t think that is too much to ask for.”

