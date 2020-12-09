Arrested For Impersonating Foreigners In Citizenship Exams

TWENTY-FIVE people arrested for impersonating foreigners in the citizenship exams

The National Police have detained 25 people in seven Spanish provinces for falsifying documents to obtain the DELE (Diploma of Spanish as a Foreign Language), two of them in Alicante. The detainees supplanted the identity of foreigners legally resident in Spain who requested nationality, taking the exam carried out by the prestigious Instituto Cervantes to certify their knowledge of both spoken and written Spanish. For this service, they charged between €1,000 and €3,000. The arrests have occurred on the day of the exam in Madrid (13), Barcelona (1), Lleida (2), Alicante (2), Valencia (4), Málaga (1) and Teruel (2).

The Instituto Cervantes performs a spoken and written exam every month to obtain the DELE (Diploma of Spanish as a Foreign Language), a requirement for obtaining Spanish citizenship by legal residents. Due to the difficulty of obtaining the certificate if Spanish is not mastered, the interested parties contacted other foreigners of the same nationality and with similar physical appearance so that they could impersonate their identity on the day they were summoned to the exam.

