Andalucia COVID-19 Screening Begins for Five Towns

ANDALUCIA COVID-19 random screening begins for five towns from today. Over 3000 tests will be carried out in Roquetas de Mar, Adra, Huércal de Almería, Alhama de Almería and Macael.

The Ministry of Health and Families of the Junta de Andalucía has chosen the five towns that will take part in the COVID-19 screening over the next few days. Participants will be pre-selected and notified of the time and place of the test via SMS and the selection is based on how the disease is progressing through the population.

All the tests will be voluntary and will be the antigen test, rather than PCR tests, and results will take around 15 minutes.

