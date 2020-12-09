Airline Boss Sacked After Tracing Penis in Sky

RUSSIA low-cost airline boss sacked after tracing a giant penis in the sky

Pilot Denis Petrikov has been sacked after altering a flight path on November 11 to make a series of irregular movements to draw a giant penis in the sky. He is accused of violating safety measures with 102 passengers on the plane.

Previously, the captain of Russia’s football team Artem Dzyuba had his phone hacked and a video was released of a man performing a sex act. Petrikov’s boss suggested that the flight stunt may have been in support of this.

“We do not know what exactly could have been imagined in the flight path of our aircraft, but it is possible that the captains of Pobeda expressed their support to the captain of the national team, Artem Dzyuba, and showed their attitude to his persecution,” a spokesperson for the airline said.

Airline staff reportedly told police that the flight path was changed both because of a suspected malfunction and in order to drain fuel, both of which were found to be untrue.

