AUSTRALIA has set a record as 40 days have passed without any new COVID-19 infections for the State of Victoria.

Victoria was locked down for three months as a second wave hit and the infection rate rose with Victoria having a staggering total of 820 of the 908 deaths caused by COIVD-19 in Australia. The state has also seen over 20,000 infections.

-- Advertisement --



Daniel Andrews, Premier had banned international flights from Melbourne in June, and now the borders are opening as Monday saw the first flights land.

According to the Daily Mail, “Sloppy quarantine measures by privately-hired security guards sparked Melbourne’s horror second wave, with 90 per cent of all infections traced back to one family of four who isolated at the Rydges on Swanston hotel.”

Visitors will now face a strict 14 quarantine in hotels and cannot even open a window. One couple has spent around $9,000 alone on their quarantine stay.

Tuesday saw Adam Hills, Comedian arrive in the state and he said, “Honestly after 40 hours of travel the staff in Melbourne were absolutely top-notch,”

“There were army, there was police, everyone was friendly, everyone was saying welcome home, everyone was checking people who got off the plane were fine. The check-in to the hotel was relatively straight forward, it took a while.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “40 Days Without New COVID-19 Infections for Victoria”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.