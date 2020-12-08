World’s Largest Pigs in Blankets Go on Sale for Charity

CLEETHORPES residents get to see the worlds largest pigs in blankets go on sale for children’s charity. The mighty festive feast will be available from Papa’s Fish and Chips.

The festive giant pig in blanket is more than 60 centimetres long and will also be battered and wrapped in Christmas wrapping paper. The enormous treat is made by Papa’s Fish and Chips that have restaurants in several locations including York, Scarborough, and Hull.

Papa’s Fish and Chips took to Facebook to announce the arrival of the pigs in blankets on Thursday and showed off the actual product fresh out of the fryer.

This is all in aid of children’s charity Cash For Kids, which aids many children that have been unfortunate enough to experience poverty, neglect and abuse. The Christmas treat is available for click and collect and costs £3.99. All Papa’s restaurants will stock them.

