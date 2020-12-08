World’s highest peak Mount Everest reaches new heights

The world’s highest peak Mount Everest has reached new heights having gained 0.86 metres since it was last officially measured, according to Nepal and China.

THE two countries were previously divided on the mountain’s actual height, split on whether to include the snow cap on top.

China had put Everest – which stands on the border between the two countries – at 8,844.43 metres in 2005.

While Nepal had measured it at four metres higher including the snowcap.

So surveyors from both countries decided to join forces to come up with an agreed height, said officials at Nepal’s foreign minister and department of survey.

Everest, which is 50 to 60 million years old, is now officially registered as being 8,848.86 metres.

Some geologists have suggested a 7.8 magnitude earthquake in 2015, which killed almost 9,000 people in Nepal, may have had an impact on Mount Everest’s height.

