WOMAN Found Dead On London Street after falling from a hotel balcony



A woman was pronounced dead at around 5.25am this morning, Tuesday, December 8, after seemingly falling from a hotel room balcony of the 5-star, 266 room, Standard Hotel, opposite The British Library and St Pancras tube station, in London, with police condoning the area off, already confirming her death is “non-suspicious”.

-- Advertisement --



Emergency services attended the incident, with a spokesman for the Met Police saying: “Police were called to Euston Road, WC1H, at 5.26am on Tuesday, December 8, following reports that a woman found on the street had suffered injuries consistent with a fall from height. Officers attended alongside London Ambulance Service. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A road closure was put in place on Euston Road while inquiries continue”.

A spokesperson for the Standard said, “We can confirm a tragic incident took place this morning. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the individual involved and we are providing any information the police require as part of their ongoing investigation”, with Elli Jafari, the hotel manager, confirming the woman had been a guest, and a police forensics team have been seen searching the balcony of a ninth-floor penthouse suite.

A bystander who witnessed the tragic event, 30-year-old Moses Bouchamie, commented, “There was a massive thud, then I saw a woman on the ground. Staff from the Tube stop opposite raced over to her. Then the paramedics showed up and were working on her. It was terrible”.

____________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “FOURTEEN cars burn in different streets of Fuengirola”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news, and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page