William Shakespeare Becomes Second Patient in the World to Receive Pfizer/BioNtech Jab.

-- Advertisement --



The second patient on the planet to receive the approved Pfizer/BioNtech coronavirus jab is an 81-year-old man from Warwickshire called William Shakespeare. His name, and his very appropriate home county, caused social media to light up with many humorous Bard-related references, with one user quipping: ‘All’s Well That Ends Well.’ and another, ‘a man can die but once’, to quote just a few.

Apparently, Mr Shakespeare appeared quite nonchalant, sitting in his wheelchair and wearing his Christmas slippers, as the nurse administered the vaccine into his left arm. After a 21 day wait, he will be administered a second, stronger dose. According to the treatment instructions, a week later he should have produced enough antibodies to ward off any coronavirus infections.

The whole country, if not the world, will be following his progress and also Margeret Keenan, the first woman in the world to receive the same vaccine at 6.31 am this morning, December 8 in a Coventry hospital. As reported, the effects last approximately 90 days and it is hoped that by then most of the country will have been vaccinated, although this is of course not 100%.

Refrigerated containers holding the vaccine doses have been arriving in the UK from Belgium, and are being moved from secure locations to the 50 NHS hospitals selected to administer the jabs.



Professor Stephen Powis said despite “huge complexities”, the first doses would arrive at hospitals on Monday, to be ready to administer from Tuesday. “As a doctor, this is a really exciting moment,” he said. “NHS staff around the country at vaccination hubs have been working tirelessly to make sure that we are prepared to commence vaccination on Tuesday.”

He added: “The NHS has a strong record of delivering large scale vaccination programmes – from the flu jab, HPV vaccine and lifesaving MMR jabs.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “William Shakespeare Becomes Second Patient in the World to Receive Pfizer/BioNtech Jab”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.