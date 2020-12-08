Two arrested as £8.5k of drug money found hidden in the lining of a wetsuit

TWO people have been arrested as £8.5k (€9,345k) worth of drug money is found hidden in the lining of a wetsuit along with Class A drugs.

On December 3, officers from Merseyside police yesterday conducted two raids in the Liverpool area in relation to the possession of Class A drugs which led to the arrest of a 24-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman.

The first search resulted in around £12,000 (€13,194) in cash being found, £8.5k of which was hidden in the lining of a wetsuit.

During the second search later in the day, over £100,000 (€109,972) in cash, a small amount of white powder suspected to be Cocaine, bags of white crystals suspected to be crack cocaine and a bag of yellow tablets suspected to be ecstasy along with 4 phones, a laptop, designer clothing, jewellery and a Rolex watch were recovered and seized.

A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in supply of Class A drugs, money laundering and possession of criminal property.

