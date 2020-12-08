Tributes flood in as Bristol nurse dies after testing positive for Covid-19

TRIBUTES flood in as Bristol emergency department nurse Rob Healey dies after testing positive for Covid-19.

-- Advertisement --



Mr Healey, who was working at Southmead Hospital in Bristol when he passed away, had worked for the North Bristol NHS Trust for 20 years in several different roles.

Emergency department matron Anna Bell said that Mr Healey’s colleagues referred to him as a “true gentleman” who “always had a smile”.

“Rob was an important part of our ED family and his loss has been felt by the whole team,” she said.

“He was such an important part of so many people’s journey as nurses in our hospital.

“Rob was overwhelmingly lovely, a magnificent man. He was everything a nurse should be.”

Trust chief executive Andrea Young said: “Rob was a much-loved nurse who dedicated 20 years to North Bristol NHS Trust.

“It is a testament to his ED family that he returned to join his colleagues this year after a period of working in Clinical Research, where he was also very popular.

“Rob was involved in mentoring other nurses and many within our hospital benefited from the role he played in their nursing journeys and will feel his loss.

“I know all our staff will be thinking of Rob’s long-term partner Colin, family and friends, and send our best wishes to them at this time.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “name of article”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.