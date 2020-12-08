Three Days of Mourning for Local Mayor

Three days of mourning have been declared for a popular local mayor Adela Ruiz Martin.

There will be three days of the mourning for the second deputy Mayor of Competa in the Axarquia who sadly died from COVID-19.

After contracting the virus several weeks ago and being treated in the ITU, she sadly lost her battle on Tuesday 8 December.

Adela Ruiz Martin was a mayor of the PP in the Axarquia since 2007 .

A well respected Mayor who left her mark on all Competenos and Competenas. The period of mourning will be from 5 pm December 8 to 5 pm December 11 inclusive, flags that fly at the town hall will be at half-mast for this period. All public events will be suspended at this time as a mark of respect to the Family of Mrs Ruiz Martin.

