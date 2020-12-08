Three arrests after drugs parcels thrown into prison yard

Two men and a woman have been arrested after drug packages were thrown into the exercise yard at Forest Bank prison in Salford

A RESPONSE officer in the area around 1pm on Sunday, December 6, surveyed the grounds for around an hour before following a “suspicious blue Ford Fiesta” with three people in dark clothing inside.

-- Advertisement --



Two men – aged 29 and 21 – and a 22-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled drugs and the conveyance of items.

They remain in custody for questioning.

.

A quantity of class B drugs was recovered from the prison grounds and the Ford has been taken for further examination.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Three arrests after suspected drug parcel ‘throw over’ at a prison”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.