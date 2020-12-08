THE MORENO MESSAGE

Every message that is delivered by the president of the junta de Andalucia is going to be an important one, as Christmas approaches its particularly important.

Juanma Moreno, the president, has shared the local data first of all but also indicated that there is a moderate balance and almost levelling off with the figures that would suggest the new normal isn’t that far away.

No one is getting ahead of themselves and its important to be grounded and stoic in the battle with this pandemic.

The president wrote on Twitter “we will follow the expert’s advice on the pandemic ” as he reiterated the importance of gaining ground but the sustainable ground and not temporary freedom.

The community figures suggest an incidence rate reduction in the last 14 days by ten points, so much so that the rate stands at 190 cases per 100.000 people. This figure is considerably lower than the 250 cases per 100.000 (one hundred thousand) inhabitants figure, which is regarded as very high risk.

It’s these numbers that are encouraging.

Small, strong, steady and purposeful steps to a new normal are what everybody wished for and again in Andalucia, the next few weeks will see if those steps mean success.

