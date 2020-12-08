Suspected cannabis farmer caught after breaking down on the motorway

A SUSPECTED cannabis farmer was caught by Northumbria Police officers after breaking down on the motorway – with a stash of drugs in the back of his van.

During a patrol on the night of Friday, December 4, officers spotted a Ford Transit on the side of the A189 Spine Road near the Moor House Farm roundabout and pulled over to make sure the driver was alright.

However, they quickly noticed a strong smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle and following their nose, they searched the back of the van and found the remnants of a cannabis farm and three large bin bags full of leaf.

Officers also found the 38-year-old driver to be in possession of £1,500 (€1,655) in cash and he was arrested on the roadside on suspicion of producing cannabis.

