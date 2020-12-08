Craig Revel Horwood told fans of strictly to switch off after a drag routine received over 100 complaints.

Never being one to mince his words Craig revel Horwood said precisely what he thought of the Priscilla Queen of the desert routine which was performed on Saturday night 5 December.

He loved the routine and wanted to get on the dance floor himself.

-- Advertisement --



The strictly judge said the people who complained about the routine could if they wanted to, change the channel, Dance is a form of theatre ‘darling’ he added.

Craig appeared on Stephs packed lunch on Tuesday’s edition and suggested that if people didn’t like the routine or the fact that the men were in drag, they should turn over and watch another channel, he told host Steph Mcgovern.

The BBC and OFCOM have confirmed that they have indeed received a small number of complaints referring to the routine of “Priscilla in the desert” about the men in the costumes and that a wired dance confused their grandchildren claiming this was supposed to be a family show.

Both organisations have responded to the complaints.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “STRICTLY DRAG ROW ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.