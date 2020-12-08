SKY NEWS Presenter Kay Burley Apologises For Breaking Covid Rules At Her 60th Birthday Bash

Kay Burley explained she was celebrating her 60th birthday at a “Covid compliant” restaurant on Saturday and afterwards she “popped into another” venue to use the bathroom- her birthday party was at an area of London at present under Tier 2 restrictions.

The Sky TV presenter posted on Twitter, saying, quote: “I want to apologise to you all for an error of judgment. On Saturday night I was enjoying my 60th birthday at a Covid compliant restaurant. I am embarrassed to say that later in the evening I inadvertently broke the rules. I had been waiting for a taxi at 11 pm to get home. Desperate for the loo I briefly popped into another restaurant to spend a penny. I can only apologise.”

Twitter users had called for her to resign over the matter, however, others have expressed confusion over her carefully worded tweet – not understanding which rule she has broken by using an establishment’s bathroom.

It is understood that Kay is now facing an internal inquiry at work, alongside the colleagues that allegedly attended the evening out.

