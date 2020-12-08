SKY NEWS Launches An Internal Investigation Into Kay Burley Breaking Coronavirus Rules while celebrating her birthday



Kay Burley, the 59-year-old Sky News presenter, is facing an internal investigation by her bosses, after she reportedly “inadvertently broke the rules” of the coronavirus restrictions last Saturday, December 5, whilst out on an early 60th birthday celebration with friends, and other staff from the TV news channel.

Kay took to Twitter on Monday, December 7, to apologise, but it might have come too late to prevent any inquiry, “I want to apologise to you all for an error of judgment. On Saturday night I was enjoying my 60th birthday at a Covid-compliant restaurant. I am embarrassed to say that later in the evening I inadvertently broke the rules. I had been waiting for a taxi at 11pm to get home. Desperate for the loo, I briefly popped into another restaurant to spend a penny. I can only apologise”.

A Sky News spokesperson reportedly said, “We place the highest importance on complying with the government guidelines on Covid, and we expect all our people to comply. We were disappointed to learn that a small number of Sky News staff may have engaged in an activity that breached the guidelines. Although this took place at a social event in personal time, we expect all our people to follow the rules that are in place for everyone. An internal process is underway to review the conduct of the people involved”.

