SERIOUS Crash In Greater Manchester Between A Tram And A Van with no reported Casualties



A serious collision took place around 7.30am this morning, Tuesday, December 8, between a white van, and a Metrolink Tram, near Ashton West tram stop, Ashton-Under-Lyne, Greater Manchester.

-- Advertisement --



A Greater Manchester Fire And Rescue Service spokesman commented, “At around 7.30am this morning, two fire engines and the Technical Response Unit were called to a report of a road traffic collision involving a tram and a transit van near Ashton West Metrolink stop. Firefighters arrived quickly at the scene and, together with colleagues from North West Ambulance Service, used specialist cutting equipment to rescue one man who was conveyed to hospital by NWAS. Crews were in attendance for around two hours”.

A TfGM spokesperson said, “Emergency services are in attendance along with engineers and customer service representatives from KeolisAmey Metrolink. The force of the collision has caused damage to an overhead line support pole. Work to repair the pole can only begin once emergency services have completed their work. The incident will be subject to an investigation”.

Danny Vaughan, TfGM’s Head of Metrolink, added: “This is a serious collision and our current focus is supporting emergency services in responding to this incident. We do not believe any tram passengers were injured but the extent of any injuries to the van driver is unknown at this time. The impact of the collision has caused damage to an overhead line pole, so it is likely to take some time to get services up and running. We’ll continue to keep passengers informed and I’d encourage people to check before they travel”.

____________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Serious Crash In Greater Manchester Between A Tram And A Van”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.