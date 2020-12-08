CONSTITUTION Day, Sunday December 6, was particularly busy in the town of Llucmajor where residents had the chance to visit a buzzing local market with plenty of Christmas gifts, including poinsettias to purchase.

A number of musicians performed in the open air, with tables set up in a courtyard so that the well-wrapped audience could have a seat and enjoy a drink with the music.

To the excitement of many of the children of the town who were there, Santa Claus made a flying visit from the North Pole, accompanied by Princess Elsa, to find out what they would like for Christmas and to ensure that they had been good boys and girls.

Santa chatted with many children