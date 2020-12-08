Record Number of Cases in Care Center

A home for the elderly “Hogar Santa Rita ” in Puerto de la Cruz Tenerife has experienced an outbreak like no other on the Canary islands.

It’s been reported that there are one hundred and sixty-four (164) confirmed cases and that the ministry of health has had to intervene immediately.

After recently carrying out massive screening of the area, 164 cases were detected along with crucially 16 employees of the centre for the elderly.

Its been reported most cases are Asymptomatic and mainly mild, however, in total there are 580 residents of the specialised elderly centre and the outbreak measures nearly 30 per cent of that population, hence the immediate involvement of the health ministry.

24 patients have been transferred straight away to the Hospital Universitario.

A complete overhaul of cleaning practices, dining areas and general approach to cleaning has been put in place along with the closest scrutiny of cases.

