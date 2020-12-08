Private investors to sink €1m into new ‘eco-glampsite’

By
Tara Rippin
-
Private investors sink €1m into new 'eco-glampsite'
A group of private investors from Malaga and Madrid plan to sink €1 million into creating an eco-glampsite in Benagalbon – the first of its kind in the province.

THE Tabia Project, as it’s known, will see the creation of an ecological campsite, integrated into the landscape, with 30 accommodations made from recycled and refurbished transport containers.

Almost 30,000 sqm of farmland will be transformed to include two buildings with common spaces, a restaurant, a reception and a shop.

“It is the first eco-glamping establishment in the province and one of the first in Spain, which seeks to create synergies between tourism, nature, agriculture, recycling and renewable energies,” promoter Emilio Akl Sfeir told Diario Sur.


The team hopes to open the site in early 2022.

