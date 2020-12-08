PREMIERSHIP And EFL Clubs Stand To Lose £110m In Sponsorship if new government legislation goes through



Premiership and EFL football clubs will lose around £110m-a -year in sponsorship money, if new government legislations regarding prohibiting betting companies advertising on shirts come into being.

At the moment, Burnley, Crystal Palace, Southampton, Wolves, Newcastle Utd, Leeds Utd, West Ham Utd, and Fulham, have shirt sponsorships with betting companies, while West Bromwich Albion and Aston Villa, have sponsorship on the shirt sleeves, totalling around £70m a season, with EFL clubs making around £40m a season from similar deals, with commercial arrangements and sponsorship, and pitchside hoardings.

The House of Lords Select Committee, in a meeting on gambling earlier this year, recommended that all sponsorship by gambling companies should be outlawed by 2023, and that ‘there should also be no gambling advertising in, or near, any sports grounds or sports venues’, in a move to bring the gambling laws into the modern digital age, with concerns that online gambling is becoming an addiction among many of the younger generation, with an estimated 450,000 gamblers losing around £14.4 billion in 2019.

