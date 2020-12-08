“Possible smoke in the cabin” forces plane to emergency land

REPORTS of “possible smoke in the cabin” forces a plane to emergency land back at Tenerife North Airport where it had just left.

As reported by Air Traffic Controllers on their official Twitter account, a plane, shortly after taking off from the Tenerife North Airport-City of La Laguna, had to return after the scary incident was reported.

According to the air traffic application ‘flightradar24’, the Airbus A321-251NX, bound for Madrid, had to return after detecting a possible smoke leak in the cabin.

Upon receiving the information, troops in the control tower removed any traffic that could interfere and the plane landed without incident.

After reviewing the cabin, and the plane, it was cleared to continue its operations.

Vuelo saliendo de Tenerife Norte regresa en emergencia tras despegue por indicación de posible humo en cabina. Apartamos el tráfico que pudiera interferir y aterriza sin novedad. Una vez se revisa la pista, continúan las operaciones. #SafetyFirst #Trabajoenequipo pic.twitter.com/ZHOU70Fgag — 😷Controladores Aéreos 🇪🇸 (@controladores) December 8, 2020

