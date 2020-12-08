“Possible smoke in the cabin” forces plane to emergency land

By
Matthew Roscoe
-
0
CREDIT: Twitter

REPORTS of “possible smoke in the cabin” forces a plane to emergency land back at Tenerife North Airport where it had just left.

-- Advertisement --

As reported by Air Traffic Controllers on their official Twitter account, a plane, shortly after taking off from the Tenerife North Airport-City of La Laguna, had to return after the scary incident was reported.

According to the air traffic application ‘flightradar24’, the Airbus A321-251NX, bound for Madrid, had to return after detecting a possible smoke leak in the cabin.


Upon receiving the information, troops in the control tower removed any traffic that could interfere and the plane landed without incident.

After reviewing the cabin, and the plane, it was cleared to continue its operations.


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “”Possible smoke in the cabin” forces plane to emergency land”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here