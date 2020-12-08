THE Positively Blue Survival and Friendship lunch on Saturday December 5 at Gino & Stella’s in Calahonda was so heavily oversubscribed that a second lunch had to be held the following day as more than 150 people wanted to attend which wasn’t possible.

Sponsored by Nero Premium Vodka, every guest enjoyed a delightful blue cocktail and as an added bonus, Farmhouse Biscuits, who supply the likes of Harrods, once again donated a pallet of their luxury biscuits.

The Saturday event broke the target of €2,000 and so far, €2,500 has been raised with more funds still to come with an anticipated final amount of €3,000 likely to be the eventual result.

This will allow 200 men to be screened for Prostate Cancer at Clinica Campanario in Calahonda which could see lives saved thanks to the generosity of all those who took part.

