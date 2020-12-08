Police injured rescuing family and pet from burning flat

Two police officers were injured rescuing a family and pets from burning flat.

A MOTHER and her two children suffered smoke inhalation and were rescued by firefighters, while two officers tried to pull their pets to safety.

One of the two animals sadly died in the fire.

A 73-year-old man with symptoms was also treated for smoke poisoning after a fire broke out in the living room of the neighbouring property in the La Salut neighbourhood of Badalona in Barcelona.


The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Mayor of Badalona, Xavier García Albiol, praised the work of the two injured officers in a tweet: “I want to congratulate the two @mossos agents who this morning have been injured when they tried to save two pets from a flat that has caught fire in the neighborhood of La Salut #Badalona “.


