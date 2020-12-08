Police break up party in fancy dress shop

LOCAL POLICE in Pontevedra broke up a party which was being held in a fancy dress shop.

The police arrived on the premises at 7.30pm following complaints from residents in the area about loud music and voices inside the shop, which is currently not open to the public.

The person who opened the door to them identified himself as a relative of the owners and said he was allowed to use it for rehearsing with three other people as they were in a band.

However, the officers heard more than three voices and lots of cigarette smoke, and called for back-up to search the premises.

Once inside, they found there were 26 people on the premises, hiding in different places, such as under a blanket to cover a drum set, behind doors and furniture, under a table, amongst the costumes or in an indoor patio.

They could face fines of between €600 and €3,000 for gathering, while those who came into Pontevedra from towns on the outskirts could face further fines of the same amount.

The owner of the premises could face a fine of between €3,000 and €20,000 for allowing the party which breached Covid 19 restrictions in force in Pontevedra.

Other fines could include, carrying out an activity for which the premises are not licensed, which could be fined with as much as €600,000.

