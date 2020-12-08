Police break up illegal party at monastery hostel and issue 70 fines

Police have broken up an illegal party at a monastery hostel and issued 70 fines for breach of Covid regulations.

THE party was being held at Hospedería San José Artebakarra in the San Isidro neighbourhood of Derio last night, Monday, December 7.

Basque Police, Ertzaintza, were made aware an illegal gathering was taking place around 10pm. When they arrived at the scene, there were around 30 cars parked outside the building and loud music could be heard.

Police were still on the scene at 7am this morning identifying everyone present and issuing fines.

They are now trying to identify the organiser of the event.

