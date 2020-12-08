Planning your own funeral doesn’t have to be all doom and gloom

WHILE death is still considered to be a taboo subject by many cultures, it’ is becoming more and more commonplace for people to plan their own funeral for a variety of reasons.

-- Advertisement --



There’s no need to feel shy about it, start talking about final wishes and funeral plans with your family and get in touch with the experts at Golden Leaves to put your wishes down on paper.

Here are 7 reasons why you should pre-plan for your funeral.

Save money. Times are tight for many families, unfortunately, funerals are an inevitable expense. With Golden Leaves you pay today’s prices and avoid inflation. Have it your way. Of course, when you pass away, your family will work their hardest to honour you in your memorial service or funeral, but only you know yourself and exactly what you want. When you pre-plan your funeral, you are making the decisions for yourself. Lift a financial burden. Funerals are not cheap. There are a lot of items that cost a considerable amount of money and they add up quickly. When you pre-plan, you pay for your own funeral and remove the burden of footing the bill for your funeral from the members of your family. Take more time. Most funerals are thrown together in about a week, which can lead to hasty decisions. When you pre-plan, you get the opportunity to be more methodical about the process and can make the day go exactly as you wish. Get the details right. When you have your funeral your way and take the time to plan it, you can focus on all of the smaller details that might get overlooked if your funeral is planned by someone else, song choice, clothing, flowers etc are all personalised touches you can choose to reflect you as a person. If you’re environmentally friendly look at eco-caskets and bio-degradable urns, seeds of memory for family members to plant, all these personal touches reflect you. Prevent additional stress. Your family will be under an enormous amount of stress when you pass away. You can ease at least a little bit of it by making sure all of your affairs are in order before you die. Make your final wishes known. If you want to be cremated, pre-planning allows you to arrange for this before death. If you have a specific request for your ashes, you can also make this known in your funeral plan.

We all want to plan our own weddings, birthdays, christenings and anniversaries so why should a funeral be any different? Infact, more so than any other event a funeral is a celebration of your life and only you can tell that story from your perspective, and your perspective is the only one that counts when that day eventually comes.

Golden Leaves have a team of experts with over 30 years experience and will work with you to create a funeral that is totally unique to you and your wishes.

Through the month of December Golden Leaves are also offering €150 off all pre-paid funeral plans, making it even more cost effective and stress free.

Now is the perfect time if you are an ex-pat living in Spain to get your paperwork in order before the Brexit transitional period is over and all Golden Leaves funeral plans are residency approved, they can even help with other papers you may need to help you obtain your TIE and residency.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Planning your own funeral doesn’t have to be all doom and gloom”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.