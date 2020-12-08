PARIS’ Louvre Museum Hopes To Regain Some Of Its £81m Losses With Mona Lisa auction scheme



Most art galleries around the world have been hit financially by the coronavirus pandemic, and The Louvre in Paris, is no exception, reportedly running at a loss of £81m this year.

Now, bosses at one of the world’s most famous art galleries, which houses the 1503 masterpiece, Leonardo DaVinci’s, The Mona Lisa, also known as La Gioconda, have come up with a scheme they hope can help plug that loss, by inviting members of the public to win a bid to witness the gallery’s annual examination of the famous painting, getting up close and personal to it, which is normally only viewable over the heads of swarms of people, and at a distance of 15ft.

Once a year, the painting is taken down from its glass case and inspected for potential damage, and only specially invited world leaders have ever been fortunate enough to witness this event in the past. Officials are hoping to raise £9,000 – £27,000 with the Mona Lisa Experience.

Yann Le Touher, The Louvre’s public relations officer, said, “The Louvre is suffering like all big museums around the world”, with visitors down by 75 per cent this year.

The gallery will also be auctioning two dozen lots, including a Vacheron Constantin bespoke timepiece, a 1962 oil painting by artist Pierre Soulages, plus another item by famed street artist JR, all of which, auctioneers Christie’s are hoping will sell for around £900,000.

