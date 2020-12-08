Over 100 Migrants Risk Treacherous English Channel Crossing To Land on Kent Coast in Freezing Conditions.

-- Advertisement --



More than 100 migrants crossed the English Channel to the UK despite near-freezing conditions and biting winds along the coast. Five children, including a baby without socks or shoes, were barely wrapped up against the bitter cold and arrived in Dover on Monday morning, December 7.

The arrival of these 111 people on small boats comes despite a very recent £28 million agreement between the UK and France to double police patrols on French beaches to prevent this very thing. Earlier on Monday, Kent County Council announced it has begun accepting unaccompanied migrant children for the first time in four months.

The five children were seen by local witnesses being brought into the Port of Dover aboard a single Border Force Rib, along with a number of adults. They are all believed to have been picked up in the Channel by Border Force cutter Vigilant after departing from France for the perilous journey.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Over100 Migrants Risk Treacherous English Channel Crossing To Land on Kent Coast”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.