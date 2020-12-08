Nurse becomes first person in Northern Ireland to get Covid vaccine

Nurse Joanna Sloan, 28, from Co Down has become the first person in Northern Ireland to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

“IT felt like a huge moment and that this could possibly be the final hurdle in the fight against Covid,” she said afterward, adding that she hopes her five-year-old daughter Cailie “is proud of her mummy”.

Joanna is sister in charge of Covid vaccination for the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust, Northern Ireland’s largest.

Revealing her thought on the roll-out of the vaccine from this week in Northern Ireland, Joanna said: “Through everything that healthcare workers (went through) either in hospital or community – people themselves losing family members, us losing colleagues – it felt like it was a huge moment and that this was and could possibly be the final hurdle in the fight against Covid.”

The former emergency nurse, who has held her current position for six years, is engaged but had to postpone her wedding due to the pandemic.

