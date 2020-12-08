Nurse becomes first person in Northern Ireland to get Covid vaccine

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Nurse becomes first person in Northern Ireland to get Covid vaccine
CREDIT:

Nurse Joanna Sloan, 28, from Co Down has become the first person in Northern Ireland to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

“IT felt like a huge moment and that this could possibly be the final hurdle in the fight against Covid,” she said afterward, adding that she hopes her five-year-old daughter Cailie “is proud of her mummy”.

-- Advertisement --

Joanna is sister in charge of Covid vaccination for the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust, Northern Ireland’s largest.

Revealing her thought on the roll-out of the vaccine from this week in Northern Ireland, Joanna said: “Through everything that healthcare workers (went through) either in hospital or community – people themselves losing family members, us losing colleagues – it felt like it was a huge moment and that this was and could possibly be the final hurdle in the fight against Covid.”


The former emergency nurse, who has held her current position for six years, is engaged but had to postpone her wedding due to the pandemic.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Nurse becomes first person in Northern Ireland to get Covid vaccine”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.






Previous article“Possible smoke in the cabin” forces plane to emergency land
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here