NORTHERN IRELAND allows civil partnership couples to marry for the first time. The change took place on Monday and thirty couples are set to get married this week alone.

Since earlier this year same sex couples have been able to marry in Northern Ireland, but couples that already had a civil partnership, were unable to marry. Same sex marriage has caused much controversy in Northern Ireland and the largest party, DUP, is still opposed on religious grounds.

Robin Walker, Northern Ireland minister brought in the new regulations, and now couples such as Cara McCann and Amanda McGurk can marry.

Cara said: “We fought long and hard for the right to marry.

“It is just surreal that this day has come and we feel so much more equal and valued today once we received our marriage certificate.

“Marriage is universal, everyone across the globe knows what a marriage is.

“We grew up not saying, ‘I cannot wait to get a civil partnership’, we grew up saying, ‘I cannot wait to get married’.”

