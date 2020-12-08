No more annual Ikea catalogue

AFTER 70 years, Ikea has decided to stop printing its popular annual catalogue, the Swedish company reported in a statement.

They have said that times “are changing”, so they need to become “more digital and accessible, while adopting new ways of connecting with more people.”

They also say that the behaviour of customers and media consumption has changed, so that fewer people now read the printed catalogue.

Ikea publishing reached its peak in 2016 when 200 million copies were distributed, in 69 different versions, 32 languages ​​and in more than 50 markets.

Ikea has highlighted that it has a “phenomenal legacy” of 70 years and that it has become an “iconic and beloved” publication, as well as an “important success factor” for the company to reach many people around the world.

“Inter Ikea Systems BV, the worldwide franchisor of Ikea, has made the rational decision to respectfully end the successful run of the Ikea catalogue and look forward to the future with enthusiasm, ” the company said. “Ikea will continue to inspire and support people in their needs and dreams with exciting new tools, through new and existing forms, channels and formats,” said Konrad Grüss, CEO of Inter Ikea Systems.

