NATIONAL LOTTERY App Crashes Ahead of the “biggest ever” EuroMillions Jackpot Prize Draw Causing Player Outrage.

Players were in with a chance of winning a staggering prize of £175m on Tuesday’s December 8 jackpot draw, it the biggest prize in the game’s history. Sadly though for some, Camelot’s National Lottery app crashed with just minutes to spare before the game closed. Excitement ahead of the bumper money giveaway has seemingly led the National Lottery app to be overloaded.

One player fumed: “Sort out your website as unable to login due to it being busy.” The National Lottery replied: “It is the biggest ever EuroMillions Jackpot ever Mark, it is kind of busy at the moment. Please keep trying.”

An unlucky would-be player added: “That’s it, my chance has gone! Can’t be in it to win it this time.” A second said: “What an absolute farce. I’ve been trying to log into my account for 15 minutes to play this EuroMillions and the site is blocked or busy or whatever.

A third player added: “And when it came available it just happened to be 7:30 pm. I think it’s ridiculous. Shame on u. Are you extending the time we can buy a ticket? I have been trying to log on for 45 minutes for the EuroMillions.” If there are no winners, the €200 million (est. £175 million) jackpot is put back into play and it will remain at this level for the next draw.

