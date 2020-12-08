Mum saved by police after hallucinating son grabs several guns

A MUM was saved by fast-acting police after her hallucinating son grabs several guns in order to ‘protect himself’ on Sunday, December 6.

Officers of the San Diego police department had to act fast after a mum called them in distress and fearing for her life.

A Psychiatric Emergency Response Team responded to the incident along with a helicopter, 2 police dogs, 2 sergeants, 20 officers and a field Lieutenant to make sure everyone is safe, with officers spending 2.5 hours communicating and negotiating with the son before being able to safely remove him from the house.

Inside the house, officers found that he had 5 rifles, 4 shotguns and 2 revolvers.

For his own safety, and for his mother and others, the San Diego police department requested a Gun Violence Restraining Order (GVRO) which temporarily stops someone from possessing guns if they are a danger to themselves or others.

The order means that once the person is no longer deemed a threat, the guns may be returned.

