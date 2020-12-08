MESUT OZIL 90 Percent Certain To Leave Arsenal In January transfer window



Having been frozen out of the Arsenal first-team under Mikel Arteta, it is reported that Mesut Ozil is sure to leave the club in the January transfer window, with a move to Turkish club Fenerbahce a very likely option.

-- Advertisement --



Murat Zorlu, a Fenerbahce congress member, says the move is, “90 percent sure”, with Ozil’s contract expiring next Summer, Arsenal will be looking to get the German’s huge £350,000-a-week wage bill off their books, and the fact that Ozil is of Turkish descent, plus his wife is a one-time Miss Turkey, and she has a big following in Turkey, it seems a very likely destination.

The World Cup winner has played 254 times for The Gunners, netting 44 goals, since his £42.5m move from Real Madrid, but has not played a single minute this season under Mikel Arteta, with Ozil often criticised for his lack of work off the ball, the type of creative player who can turn a game in one sudden movement.

____________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Mesut Ozil 90 Percent Certain To Leave Arsenal In January”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.