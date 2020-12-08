MARBELLAS COMMITMENT HELP FOR DISABLED

The commitment to helping disabled organisations in Marbella continued recently with much-needed funding.

Marbella city council signed agreements with bodies dedicated to working with disabled people recently. These agreements meant nearly 300 000 euros for the group Aspandem.

The mayor of Marbella Angela Munoz held meetings with the group in the mayor’s office in San Pedro and highlighted the commitment to such organisations and championed their work in making life as easy as possible for people living with all types of disabilities.

Aspandem is in receipt now of agreements totalling up to 296,000 euros from the Marbella city council.

The vital work the group, perform, involves all ages and most types of disability they started in 1980 and offer a lifeline to families and cater in an individual way for disabled person’s needs.

Their specific aim is to “Normalise the living conditions of people with disabilities regardless of the type, degree or effect of disability and indeed age too, and they also take into account the disabled persons wishes, self-determination and aspirations.”

The monetary support offered, with the amounts stated, will provide another year of care for persons with these special needs.

Aspandem are located on Avenida principe de asturias .

